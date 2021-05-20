Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Happening today: The PRWeek Global Awards 2021. Throughout the day, PRWeek will be announcing the winners via a live stream on PRWeek.com. Winners will be revealed across three different sessions. You can also join the conversation on Twitter using the hashtag #PRWeekAwardGlobals and by following @PRWeekGlobal. Check out the awards ceremony schedule here.

Geben Communications has acquired Women Online, a content and influencer marketing agency that specializes in social impact and nonprofit clients. Through the seven-figure deal, Geben is also acquiring The Mission List, Women Online's influencer network. PRWeek has all the details on the deal.

The cofounder of TikTok owner ByteDance Zhang Yiming is stepping down as CEO. Yiming will be replaced by HR chief Liang Rubo, another TikTok cofounder. In an internal letter to staffers, Zhang said he is making the transition to focus on “long-term strategy, corporate culture and social responsibility.” Zhang will remain as a member of the board at ByteDance.

Amazon is facing five new lawsuits by female employees. The women, who worked in corporate or warehouse management roles, are accusing Amazon of favoring men over women in career growth, allowing supervisors to denigrate them and retaliating after they complained. An Amazon spokesman said the company has found no evidence supporting the accusations, Reuters reported.

An ad buy by the Democrats targets the Asian American and Pacific Islander community in battleground states, according to Axios. The “high five-figure” ad buy is the Democratic National Committee’s first minority-focused ad buy of the 2022 midterm cycle. It will be placed in AAPI-serving outlets and run in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin.