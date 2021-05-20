Brand Film Awards EMEA 2021: first tranche of winners revealed today

Added 2 hours ago by PRWeek UK staff

Get the popcorn ready… the first batch of winners in the 2021 Brand Film Awards EMEA, from Campaign and PRWeek, will be announced and shown via a livestream today (25 May).

The winning entries in 14 categories will be revealed from 4pm via the livestream accessible here.

Excerpts from all the winning films will be broadcast on the stream. Profiles of the winning entries, along with judges' comments, will go live on the same page after the broadcast.

Thank you to our judges and co-chair of judges Kevin Batchelor, Co-Founder of Electric Robin and Nicholas Hulley, Executive Creative Director of AMV BBDO.

The 10 categories covered today are:

B2B 
Corporate 
Issues and Reputation Management 
Internal 
Public Affairs 
Consumer Goods 
Healthcare 
Music and Entertainment 
Sport 
Charity Film 
Not-for-profit / Giving Back 
Sustainability 
Production 
Company of the Year


Good luck to everyone who entered.

Join us tomorrow at 4pm for day two's ceremony.

Register your interest for Brand Film Awards EMEA 2022 here.

