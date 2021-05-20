Brand Film Awards EMEA 2021: first tranche of winners revealed today

The winning entries in 14 categories will be revealed from 4pm via the livestream accessible here.
Excerpts from all the winning films will be broadcast on the stream. Profiles of the winning entries, along with judges' comments, will go live on the same page after the broadcast.
Thank you to our judges and co-chair of judges Kevin Batchelor, Co-Founder of Electric Robin and Nicholas Hulley, Executive Creative Director of AMV BBDO.
The 10 categories covered today are:
B2B
Corporate
Issues and Reputation Management
Internal
Public Affairs
Consumer Goods
Healthcare
Music and Entertainment
Sport
Charity Film
Not-for-profit / Giving Back
Sustainability
Production
Company of the Year
Good luck to everyone who entered.
Join us tomorrow at 4pm for day two's ceremony.
Register your interest for Brand Film Awards EMEA 2022 here.