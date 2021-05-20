Edelman and Weber on Pharma Lions shortlist

The Pharma Lions shortlist has been released today (Saturday) ahead of the International Festival of Creativity starting in a virtual format on Monday.

Weber Shandwick London is the entrant agency for the Finding Light campaign for Novartis brand Luxturna, which is shortlisted in the Film Craft: Animation/Visual Effects category. CVRM Patient Pathways for AstraZeneca (below), by Edelman Berlin, is shortlisted in the PR category.

Elsewhere, Havas Health & You Sao Paulo's Idverse campaign is shortlisted under Industry Craft: Art Direction.

The Pharma Lions winners will be announced on Monday afternoon BST.

Shortlists for the different Lions categories will be released daily from today.

Campaigns from Weber Shandwick and Edelman were earlier named in shortlists for the Innovation and Glass Lions, respectively.

The Interpublic Group agency's Swedish business, Prime, is shortlisted in the Brand Strategy & Experience category for its Climate Store campaign for Felix. In the Glass Lions, which recognises work that addresses issues of gender inequality or prejudice, Edelman Chicago's Hair Love for Unilever brand Dove is shortlisted.

