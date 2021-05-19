It’s National Dog Rescue Day and adoption fees are on Jinx

If you rescued a four-legged furry friend last year, Jinx has got your fees covered.

On Monday, the startup dog-wellness brand launched Jinx’s (Tax) Return for Rescues campaign just in time for Wednesday's National Dog Rescue Day, in which the company pledged up to $10,000 to reimburse dog parents who adopted in 2020.

The campaign, created by the brand’s internal creative team and led by Little Voice PR, encourages dog parents to fill out a form with proof of adoption in 2020, a photo of them with their pet dog and the total amount for reimbursement, to receive up to $150 per family.

“Since 2020 was an unprecedented year for many, we wanted to spread a little kindness for those who opened their hearts and lives to a rescue dog last year,” said Terri Rockovich, CEO of Jinx. “We are always looking for opportunities to give back to the amazing dog rescue community.”

Running through the federal tax extension of October 17, the campaign is part of Jinx’s #GiveBark initiative that resulted in the donation of 4,500 meals to homeless dogs during the holiday season and more than 1,350 pounds of food to local rescue organizations.

In 2020, adoption rates at animal shelters jumped as much as 40% over the previous year, as people coped with lockdown isolation. However, this year, shelters are urging animal lovers to continue the trend, as some people begin to return their pandemic pups in the midst of reopenings.