Frequence names Anna Enerio head of marketing

Advertising sales automation and workflow software company Frequence has hired a head of marketing.

The company has named Anna Enerio to the role, making her a part of its senior leadership team. She will be responsible for overseeing all marketing activities, including product and digital marketing, demand generation and PR and communications.

Enerio joined Frequence from PARC, a Xerox company, where she also served as head of marketing. Prior to that, Enerio worked at SanDisk and Kodak. She has more than 20 years marketing experience, largely focused on branding, product and digital marketing and marketing analytics.

Frequence offers a service for media companies to automate and grow local advertising sales. Services include sales intelligence, measurement and analytics tools, all of which are integrated into a single platform, helping users manage and optimize campaigns.