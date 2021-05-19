'Put your audience at the heart of the story' - Behind the Campaign, Samsung Awesome Upskills by Ketchum

What was the campaign, in a nutshell?

The nation’s love for dance has exploded the past year, particularly on social media. But we uncovered the tension that a third of people are nervous about getting back on dancefloors IRL. So, we partnered with Diversity star and TikTok pro Perri Kiely to give the nation the confidence to take their dance moves from feed to floor. The campaign used Perri’s dance tutorials – all shot on the Samsung Galaxy S52 5G – to encourage people to replicate/learn and give them the confidence to dance on real-life dancefloors as restrictions lift.

How did the idea come into being?

Samsung came to us with the challenge to win over a 13-25 demographic for the launch of its new mid-range phone, the Galaxy A52 5G. This is a highly saturated audience, so we knew we’d need to work hard to cut through. Our approach to ideation was to be relevant, culture-first and think people over product. We asked ourselves:

– What does this phone do or enable that matters to this audience? Take feed-ready content.

– How can we bring this to life in a culturally relevant way? Tap into dance culture to solve a problem.

– And who is the right storyteller? A relatable Gen Z face with personality.

What ideas were rejected?

We had another idea on the table, but it quickly became apparent this was the front runner, so we focused our efforts. A good idea never feels forced.

Briefly describe the campaign planning and process

This campaign was collaborative from brief to execution. One team, one dream.

We worked closely with Samsung’s social agency, RAPP, on a joint response, to make sure our story and talent worked hard for our social-savvy audience. And our clients were

excellent partners throughout. They were instrumental to our success – from soundboarding to backing the idea and swiftly pushing through approvals.

Once approved, timelines were tight, but we were ready for action. We put research out to field to make sure our story was data-first. This gave us some juicy stats and enabled us to identify the top trending dance moves, which Perri recreated in his content.

We also motored on with onboarding Perri and working with our production team to shoot a suite of content. Using a Gen Z director and content creator meant the assets had an authentic look and feel… and swag! (Yes, we all tried the moves; and yes, none of us looked as cool as Perri.)

Then, we were all systems go with media sell-in.

What were the biggest challenges and how did you overcome them?

The changing news agenda kept us on our toes with this one. We had a couple of big stories break the week before the campaign was due to go live (classic). One was major, so we shifted timelines; the other we felt wouldn’t impact our campaign – so we forged on.

How did you measure the results, and what were they?

We worked with our R&I team to track results that closely aligned with Samsung’s business

objectives, and the results speak for themselves. We drove mass awareness for the Samsung A52 5G with more than 170 pieces of earned coverage – 73 per cent of this coverage was outside of the tech pages, where Samsung usually sits, and 100 per cent featured product mentions and images. Traffic to the product web page increased by 143 per cent and there was a 15 per cent uplift in page browsing, mapping consideration. Not to mention direct sales made.

What’s the biggest lesson you took away from the campaign?

To win over your audience, don’t just target them, put them at the heart of the story. We worked with Gen Z creators, crew, and colleagues to nail this campaign, and it paid off.

