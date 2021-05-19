BCW appoints in-house public affairs heavyweight as senior adviser

Caroline Winters has more than two decades of senior public affairs experience across sport and highly regulated sectors such as food and pharma.

PRWeek understands that she was approached by several agencies before joining BCW.

At BCW, Winters will bring her in-house expertise to bear across all clients and new business, including work with clients in the run-up to the COP26 summit in Glasgow later this year.

She will join the agency’s Issues and Public Affairs team and will report to its managing director, Nick Williams.

Winters said: “The intersection of corporate reputation, public affairs and responsible business is where opportunities lie for companies that want to remain relevant and respected… I hope that combining my experience both from my in-house and consultancy roles will enable me to bring a different perspective.”

Career path

Winters began her comms career as a researcher for Conservative Central Office in the mid-90s and was later an external affairs executive for pharma firm MSD Sharp & Dohme GmbH.

She was with fast food giant McDonald’s for nearly six years, first as public affairs and media relations manager and then later as director of government relations and chief of staff to the company’s European president.

Winters was also a senior leadership figure at Sport England, as director of comms, public affairs and business partnerships for the non-departmental government body.

After five years with the then-FleishmanHillard Fishburn, as a senior advisor in reputation management, Winters departed for an in-house role with Danone as director of public affairs and sustainability in the UK and Ireland.

‘Strategic insight’

Rebecca Grant, chief executive of BCW London, said: “Given Caroline’s significant experience advising some of the world’s leading brands, we’re immensely proud that she has chosen us to come on board. The strategic insights that she brings across reputation, public affairs and responsible business are second to none.”





Click here to subscribe to the new, FREE public affairs bulletin to receive dedicated public affairs news, features and comment straight to your inbox.

Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the public affairs bulletin, email Ian.Griggs@haymarket.com