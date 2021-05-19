Coffee Break with Racepoint Global's Bob Osmond

This week on the podcast, PRWeek editorial director Steve Barrett is joined by Bob Osmond, president of Racepoint Global, to discuss spaces people “feel good coming to work for,” and the ways in which technology is “taking root in the enterprise in order to help us make better decisions.”

Podcast topics

3:14 - Creating a sense of community, virtually and across localities.

4:03 - Designing a flexible, hybrid work reality that supports employees based on autonomy, accountability and growth.

6:51 - Returning Racepoint to its former glory following a dramatic leadership upheaval.

9:41 - How B2B2C technology continues to drive Racepoint Global.

12:55 - Why agencies building purposeful narratives is integral to their success.