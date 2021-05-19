Labour Party appoints director of strategy to develop core message

Mattinson, who was a pollster for former Prime Minister Gordon Brown, will conduct a strategic review to identify the party’s target voters.

Starting in July, she will be based in the office of Labour leader Keir Starmer and will work with his team, as well as others from the party’s headquarters, to develop a core narrative.

This will in turn inform a policy review and the party's campaign strategy in the run-up to the next general election.

Mattinson advised the party in the 1980s and during the emergence of New Labour in the 1990s. She was Brown’s pollster during his time as Chancellor and his premiership.

In the wake of the 2019 General Election, Mattinson wrote the book Beyond the Red Wall, which examined the failure of the party to win round the electorate.

Commenting on her new role, Mattinson told PRWeek: “I am very much looking forward to joining Keir Starmer and his team. The coming months will be challenging, but I will be proud to play a part in helping Labour reconnect with the voters it has lost.”





