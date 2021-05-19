PRWeek ranks best employers over multiple years in Employer Premier League

Added 1 hour ago by John Harrington

PRWeek has unveiled a league table of the industry's best agency employers, based on results of the Best Places to Work Awards over several years. Who is the 'best of the best'?

News
Charles Tattersall, chief executive of Manchester’s Citypress, winner of the PRWeek Employer Premier League (with a nod to Pep Guardiola)
Charles Tattersall, chief executive of Manchester’s Citypress, winner of the PRWeek Employer Premier League (with a nod to Pep Guardiola)

The release of the Employer Premier League (EPL) follows the recent announcement of the PRWeek UK Best Places to Work Awards winners for 2021.

Adaptability, generosity, empathy: what makes a truly great PR employer?

The table is based on results of Best Places to Work from 2015 onwards.

Well done to Citypress, which tops the table by some distance; as in the 'other' EPL (English Premier League) where another highly regarded Manchester-based outfit with ‘City’ in its name is the runaway leader.

Revealed: PRWeek UK Best Places to Work Awards 2021 winners

Congratulations to all the agencies that made the table. We aim to update it following the Best Places to Work Awards 2022.

Click here to read PRWeek's accompanying analysis about what makes a truly great PR employer.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Latest Articles

Hot Right Now