Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

The latest on getting back to normal, or much closer to normal at least in New York and Connecticut, where officials are rolling back restrictions on indoor capacity and requirements for mask-wearing and social distancing. (New Jersey is holding out). The European Union is also reopening its borders to fully vaccinated travelers.

New this morning: Two big promotions at Weber Shandwick. The firm has named Pam Jenkins as head of practice and sector integration and Rana Komar as the firm's first GM of North America. Both are retaining their prior responsibilities and continuing to report to Joy Farber Kolo, president of North America. Check out a recap of Weber's 2020 performance here in PRWeek's Agency Business Report 2021.

Wednesday morning's earnings: Target's numbers have surpassed expectations as the retailer posted Q1 net income of nearly $2.1 billion and sales of $23.9 billion, both easily up on last year's pandemic-hit numbers. Stock futures are down on inflation fears.

This morning's tastiest business news: Supply-chain concerns be damned, Burger King has entered the chicken sandwich wars with the Ch'King, which the chain hopes will stand out with its hand-breading. The Ch'King follows other new entrants from Taco Bell and Carl's Jr. and Hardee's. Here's a guide to the best chicken sandwiches of 2021 via the Chicago Tribune.

What's the latest *buzz* on social media? Get ready for posts, 17 years in the making, about the return of cicadas as billions of the bugs spread across the East Coast and the Midwest. This cycle's cicadas have a fun name, Brood X, but they'll only have a few weeks to mate and lay eggs before they die, meaning time is also of the essence for meme-makers.