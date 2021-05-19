Movers & Shakers: Heineken, Bayer and more

Erin Atan has been appointed as regional director of corporate affairs for Heineken in Asia. Atan joins from Prudential where she was senior director of corporate affairs. Prior to that, she held similar senior roles at Jardine Matheson, Rolls-Royce, and BMW. Her current portfolio at Heineken includes sustainability, communications and government affairs. She reports to regional president Jaco van der Linden and global chief of transformation Stacey Tank who was appointed last year.

Bayer Consumer Health Australia has appointed independent agency DEC PR to undertake a series of PR campaigns across its brand portfolio. The agency has begun work leading a product launch campaign for the new Bepanthen Tattoo product, as well as an equity campaign for women’s intimate health brand Canesten.

Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC) appointed CatchOn, A Finn Partners Company, as its agency of record. The agency will create and implement a PR and digital marketing strategy for HKDC’s annual flagship events (Knowledge of Design Week in June and Business of Design Week in late November and early December); create a new online portal for those events, with year-round events and content; and execute the PR plan for the HKDC's long-running design awards programme, DFA Awards. The scope includes creative campaign ideation; corporate and consumer media relations; content development; digital marketing; social media content development and management; influencer engagement and marketing; and brand and media partnerships. Key markets include Hong Kong, Mainland China, the Greater Bay area and key international regions. HKDC is a non-governmental organisation that aims to position Hong Kong as an international centre of design excellence in Asia.

Click here to subscribe to the FREE Asia PR & comms bulletin to receive dedicated news, features and comment from the region straight to your inbox. Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the Asia bulletin, email Surekha.Ragavan@haymarket.asia