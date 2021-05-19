M&C Saatchi Talk hires first head of growth and creative duo

Alex Michael will be responsible for leading the agency’s business development and commercial strategy, M&C Saatchi Talk said, alongside head of strategy and creative Will Cooke, who also worked at Golin before joining last autumn.

Michael was an executive director at Golin London, and on the leadership team, until the start of this year. Before that he worked at VCCP Kin and HeyHuman. Over his career, he has worked with a range of clients including Dove, Coca-Cola, Danone, Kia, MoreThan, Orange, LNER and PG Tips.

M&C Saatchi Talk has also hired two junior creatives: Victoria D’Andrea and Marta Morientes. They are both D&AD New Blood winners and Campaign 2020 Star Players, and have worked on campaigns for brands including Which?, River Island, Morrisons and Lastminute.com.

M&C Saatchi Talk, which formed one year ago from the merger of sister agencies M&C Saatchi PR and Talk.Global, reported a 33 per cent fall in combined revenue last year to £5.5m. However, as chief executive Jane Boardman told PRWeek in the UK Top 150 Consultancies coverage, the agency returned to pre-crisis levels of income by October 2020, and from December onwards has seen a "massive increase" in new business leads.

M&C Saatchi Talk chief operating officer Ryan Woor said today: “After a very successful first year of trading despite the economic and logistical challenges caused by the pandemic, it’s now time to supercharge growth, and I am delighted to have Alex on board leading this for us. As both our agency and client list grow and evolve, we are also investing in strategic, creative talent, and I am excited to also welcome Vic and Marta to M&C Saatchi Talk.

“It’s encouraging to see new clients recognising both the independent spirit we offer at the agency, combined with our capabilities backed by our independent global network, Sermo, and M&C Saatchi Group resources such as the insights and intelligence team M&C Saatchi Fluency."

M&C Saatchi Talk underwent a leadership shakeup late last year with the departure of managing director Chris Hides to The Academy and the appointment of Cooke, alongside that of Lucy Swan of Porter Novelli, who joined in the new role of head of consumer.