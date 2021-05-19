Travel tech company Amadeus hires global PR agencies

The agencies have been briefed to “evolve and elevate” Amadeus’ global reputation and approach to communications.

3 Monkeys Zeno and FOTH will work together to create “high-impact” campaigns that work across multiple markets.

Regional Zeno offices will provide network support across the EMEA, Asia-Pacific and North America regions.

Zeno is a new addition to Amadeus’ agency roster, while FOTH's remit has expanded to lead global business unit communications and corporate initiatives.

Zeno said it will provide two core areas of support for Amadeus. Its London-based global hub team will provide strategic counsel, planning, development and execution of major campaigns. Regional Zeno offices will create in-country media and influencer programmes and localise global initiatives, with 3 Monkeys Zeno co-ordinating the effort.

The FOTH team will provide strategic insight on industry issues, global issues-based campaign development, and lead on global business unit comms across the travel, hospitality and payment segments.

Amadeus is a major technology provider to the travel industry, providing a broad suite of business management tools, including search, pricing, booking, ticketing and other processing services. It has recently formed partnerships with Microsoft, Mastercard, IAG and American Airlines.

“Zeno impressed us with its deep understanding of technology, the travel industry and innovative methods of creative storytelling. Its agile global agency approach and enthusiasm for our vision to shape the future of travel was impressive. Like Amadeus, Zeno harnesses data and insight to develop strategic communications programmes that deliver commercially,” Amadeus global head of external communications Neil Rogan said.

Global corporate communications vice-president Daniel Batchelor added: “Combined with FOTH’s expanded remit, we have both the industry expertise and global reach that will allow us to tell our story, showcasing how we can support the travel industry to rebuild in the years ahead.”