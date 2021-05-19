Case study: How STB used Twitch to create a virtual tour

Despite restricted borders, Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has been diligent in rolling out campaign after campaign, an effort to gain top-of-mind awareness when travel resumes. This particular campaign included a brief from STB to target Americans and to offer them a chance to virtually ‘visit’ Singapore.

Execution

Last year, live-streaming platform Twitch saw record highs in terms of hours watched, engagement and overall viewership across a range of categories. Additionally, Twitch’s audience consumes nearly, if not all, of their entertainment online.

The STB Americas team decided to use Twitch to stream a series of Singapore tours led by the island’s unofficial experts of tourist spots—taxi drivers. The Twitch activation, titled Singapore by Stream, featured four livestreams, each two hours in length. Through the stream, viewers were able to communicate directly with taxi drivers and control which local landmarks they preferred to view.

It was important for the campaign to showcase live rather than pre-recorded streams, hence the decision to go with Twitch. Past campaigns have shown that Twitch users respond in kind, participating actively with streams of this kind.



STB worked with digital agency TBWA\Chiat\Day NY to create the Twitch channel and engaged a Singaporean taxi driver called Uncle Francis as well as local personality Sarah Benjamin Huang to provide an insider’s guide to Singapore, including driving the cab, explaining landmarks, sharing tips on everything from tours to food, and making stops along the way to showcase points of interest.

The campaign launched with a 60-second promotional film, offering viewers a sneak peek of what to expect from Singapore by Stream. The promo film featured a taxi ‘uncle’ donning a gamer headset, driving past Singapore’s landmarks, while taking requests from Twitch users. It was promoted across STB’s primary social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to generate awareness and drive tune-ins onto Twitch. STB also partnered with micro-influencers to generate excitement for the streams and to drive participation in the live chats.

During the stream, viewers were encouraged to engage Uncle Francis throughout their stream experience through Twitch’s live chat tool, sharing things they wanted to experience in Singapore. Viewers were able to vote on which location they wanted to see during each stream, and some that were featured was Newton Circus Hawker Center and the Singapore Botanic Gardens.

Live chat moderators were on-hand to share trivia about each stop and answer questions in real-time. The entire streaming experience was unscripted, creating the opportunity for organic dialogue and exploration. A recap film promoted across STB’s social channels was produced to drive further engagement.

Results

The four taxi tours generated more than 344,000 total views, with viewers tuning in from 15 countries across North America, Latin America, and the Middle East. On average, over 7,700 watched the live-stream at once with a maximum of 20,224 viewers who tuned it at once and a total of 283,000 unique individuals who tuned in over the course of the stream. In terms of chat activity, 3.1K messages were sent, including several moments with more than 100 chat messages sent per second.

