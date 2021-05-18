Brunswick hires Energy UK external affairs chief

Sampson (pictured) leaves Energy UK after this week and will become a director at Brunswick, focusing on public affairs and corporate comms.

Prior to joining Energy UK, she was head of news at Which?, having previously been No. 10's chief press officer. She has also been a senior press officer at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and chief press officer at the Department for Transport.

Sampson said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Brunswick Group at such an important and exciting time for business as the country looks to rebuild post-coronavirus and with COP26 on the horizon. There are challenges ahead for businesses, yet it is also a time of great opportunity, so I am looking forward to helping clients navigate these uncertain times and seize the opportunities.”

The decision on her replacement at Energy UK is on pause amid an ongoing organisational review of the trade body under chief executive Emma Pinchbeck, who took up the post full-time last September.

Sampson was included in PRWeek's list of the top 10 most influential UK comms professionals in the energy and utilities sector, as part of the 2021 UK Power Book.



