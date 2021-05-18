Weber Shandwick names Pam Jenkins head of practice, sector integration for North America

NEW YORK: Pam Jenkins (pcitured), president of global public affairs and Weber Shandwick South, is taking on the additional role of head of practice and sector integration for North America.

Rana Komar, president of Weber Shandwick Central, is gaining the role of GM of North America. Both will continue to report to Joy Farber Kolo, president of North America, and retain their current responsibilities.

The appointments are part of the agency's plan to further integrate its offerings and operations in North America after a year spent solving intersectional challenges, including purpose, DEI and information sharing during a pandemic, said Farber Kolo.

"What rose to the top last year was agility and being able to move quickly to deliver all those things incredibly quickly," she said. "The question this year is how to deliver on the promise of what this could mean when we go out of crisis mode."

Amid the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Weber’s revenue dipped 4% both globally in 2020 to $831 million and in the U.S. to $495 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2021.

Jenkins and Komar are tasked with cooperating across North American offices to facilitate adapting to a changing world. Jenkins will draw on her experience leading both the global public affairs practice and the South region to drive collaboration and integration between the agency’s core practices and sectors.

"This past year, our teams demonstrated that by finding new ways to leverage our expertise, we can accomplish truly great things for our people, our clients and our communities," Jenkins said. "As I step into this new role, I will be laser-focused on finding opportunities to take this integration even further – across practices, sectors and verticals – so that we can respond with both speed and agility to meet our clients’ changing needs and drive impact."

Jenkins joined Weber Shandwick in 2004 as president of the agency's Washington, DC, office after 10 years as an MD at Ogilvy. She was named Weber’s global public affairs lead in 2017.

As GM of North America, Komar will work with regional and office leaders to promote cohesion across 22 offices in North America. She will also collaborate with the human resources and workforce innovation teams to cultivate talent.

"While every office brings a unique culture and value to our network, they are even more powerful when we’re leveraging our individual units in an intentional way to strengthen our offer as a whole," Komar said.

Komar joined Weber Shandwick in 2003 as EVP and has also served as GM of the agency's Chicago office.