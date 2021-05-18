Clif Bar & Company hires Roma McCaig as SVP of impact and comms

EMERYVILLE, CA: Clif Bar & Company has hired Roma McCaig as SVP of impact and communications.

She is set to start in the newly created role on May 24, reporting to CEO Sally Grimes.

“This new role will allow us to share our purpose with consumers in even bigger, more impactful ways,” Grimes said via email.

In the new cross-functional role, McCaig will oversee Clif Bar & Company’s sustainability strategy and community initiatives as well as corporate, brand and employee communications.

McCaig said via email that her new position will “be a great fit for my experience in CSR and communications and will fuel my passion for leading and growing teams.”

McCaig is set to join Clif Bar from Campbell Soup Company, where she was VP of corporate responsibility and sustainability, following senior roles in shared-service operations and procurement. Prior to joining Campbell, McCaig held leadership positions at Uber, Citrix Systems and Kaiser Permanente, where she worked in business operations and communications.

On Wednesday, Clif launched a campaign called Let’s Move the World, which celebrates movement -- and the nutrition and energy needed to stay in motion. It features Clif athletes, including soccer star Megan Rapinoe and tennis legend Venus Williams, as well as hip-hop dance group the Dragon House Crew. It features activities like pick-up basketball, skateboarding and kickboxing.

This marks the first campaign under the leadership of Grimes, who joined as CEO in June 2020. The ads feature a more inclusive range of movements and are intended to reach a wider set of consumers in sync with Clif’s expanded product portfolio.

Clif Bar & Company’s portfolio includes the Clif, Clif Kid and Luna brands. Grimes has also unveiled plans to double the company’s revenue while making it climate net positive by 2025.

The company works with Edelman food specialty Edible.