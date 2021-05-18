Spool launches grocery shopping platform Anycart

PALO ALTO, CA: Newly launched grocery-shopping platform Anycart named Spool as its AOR before its public debut this week.

Anycart was founded in 2019 through the Amazon Alexa Accelerator program, backed by investors Menlo Ventures and Greycroft. It launched publicly on Monday with Spool’s help.

Anycart started working with the agency in April. There was no formal RFP process; the company spoke with a few firms but “had a great connection” with Spool, said agency CEO Catherine Merritt. Spool is supporting Anycart with PR and influencer engagement.

“We are working together to make sure consumers know who and what Anycart is and all of the incredible functionalities they offer across a consumer-experience standpoint to a cost-savings standpoint, compared to other grocery-delivery platforms,” said Merritt.

Anycart said in a statement that it wants to make shopping and meal planning “easy and affordable for everyone.” The platform allows users to shop for thousands of items from local stores and has more than 1,000 step-by-step video recipes. Anycart is partnering with 14 national retailers including Whole Foods, Safeway, Albertsons, Giant and Stop & Shop, and its footprint covers 4,000 store locations in 3,400 cities in the U.S. The platform also allows users to avoid paying price markups, subscriptions or delivery fees.

"We're thrilled to partner with [Spool] and have worked in lockstep on the larger strategy in how to launch and sustain Anycart to a number of key audiences,” said Anycart chief business officer Sidney Chang. “Anycart is looking to disrupt the $100 billion e-commerce grocery space, and Spool is a central agency and partner as we set out to achieve this."

Spool SVP Katie Kierna said that the agency is establishing awareness for the brand, positioning Anycart as a differentiator and category disruptor. Kierna is leading a team of five on the account, while Merritt is leading client strategy. Budget information was not disclosed.

“We are creating awareness between key stakeholders for business and trade audiences but also making inroads with consumers across the country to realize this is a great option,” said Kierna.

To that end, Spool is assisting Anycart with an influencer program to engage consumer audiences as part of an ongoing media strategy. The agency is also seeking a “consumer-friendly spokesperson” for the brand.

Spool gave Forbes an exclusive on the story about Anycart’s launch on Monday.

“We wanted to launch the exclusive with a major, credible business outlet like Forbes to reinforce their position in the category and add that credibility,” said Kierna.

Former MSL consumer practice leader Merritt launched Chicago-based Spool in 2018. She has also worked at Ketchum and Olson.