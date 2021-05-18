Public sector specialist Big Partnership boosts senior leadership

Steph Clark, head of Big Partnership's Edinburgh office, and finance director Victoria Woods have joined the board of the agency. In her new role, Clark will lead on driving new business and expanding operations in Edinburgh.

Charlene Sweeney, who has worked at the agency for more than a decade, has been promoted from account director to media relations director and will help to grow Big’s crisis comms services.

Meanwhile, Kat Wallace, who previously worked at the agency as an account manager before spending several years at Redwood Consulting, has been appointed client services director.

Big Partnership is a major player in public sector work, coming second in the public sector rankings of PRWeek’s 150 UK PR Consultancies 2021, with revenue of £1.4m in 2020.

Commenting on the promotions, Allan Barr, the agency’s chief executive, said: “Big has always placed a particular emphasis on career progression and promoting from within, so it’s especially satisfying that the majority of these leadership appointments are coming from within the business. I’m excited to welcome all of them to Big’s leadership team and look forward to seeing what fresh, creative ideas they bring to the table.”

He added: “We’ve had a really positive start to 2021, which has seen us emerge from an undoubtedly challenging 2020 in a strong position. Over the last few months, we’ve noticed a significant increase in clients who have been steadily ramping up their marketing spend in order to ensure they are well placed to capitalise on the opportunities the recovery will bring. These latest appointments will ensure we’re best placed to support those clients in the months and years ahead.”







