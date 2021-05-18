PRWeek Global Award Winners 2021 - International Agency of the Year

During the trying and uncertain times of 2020, GCI Health helped its clients solve some of the biggest health challenges they had ever faced. By adapting to new ways of working and prioritising the health and wellbeing of its teams, GCIH continued to thrive in 2020 as both a team and a business.

Visit the PRWeek Global Awards hub to find out more about the winners



Exceeding all financial targets, GCIH grew 27% in 2020 and expanded its workforce to 360 employees. It is testament to the strength of its working relationships that 40% of business growth came about organically from the agency’s existing client base. With a 100% client retention rate, GCIH boasts 68 new clients, among them some of the industry’s most renowned companies, such as GSK, Walgreen’s and Abbott’s Covid-19 Diagnostics.

Transforming its communication strategies in light of the pandemic, the agency has worked extensively with healthcare professionals and social influencers to enact more than 70 Covid-19 related projects across vaccination, diagnostics, internal communications and more.

To combat employee isolation and anxiety, GCIH hosted ongoing social events, with a caricaturist, quiz nights and cocktail making, among others. Recognised as a ‘Best Place to Work’ across the US, Europe and APAC, GCIH continued its theme of looking after its employees by consulting with specialists in stress management, counselling and free virtual fitness classes.

Judge's comment:

“GCI Health has thrived across the board - employee growth, revenue growth across several markets and hugely impressive case studies of its creative campaigns, one of the most comprehensive submissions I’ve ever seen.”

Shortlisted

Clarity

Djembe Consultants

Hotwire

Lansons

Manifest

Sherlock Communications