PRWeek Global Awards Winners 2021 - Healthcare

Not only were Peruvians heavily impacted by Covid-19 itself in 2020, the pandemic also resulted in millions of residents not being vaccinated against other deadly diseases, such as polio, rubella and mumps. The restrictions established by the government to control the country’s health saw national vaccination coverage plummet to 1%, despite it having one of the largest vaccination schemes in Latin America.

One Life for Dakota, the only institute of its kind in Peru – with support from GlaxoSmithKline – tasked Orange 360 with creating a campaign to amplify its messages promoting preventative culture and access to vaccinations, especially among children under five, pregnant women, older adults, and patients with chronic diseases.

The Program Your Vaccination campaign involved more than 500 ‘digital leaders’ – authorities, medical experts, private and public institutions – promoting messages on their social networks. This achieved over 1,000 pieces of media coverage. The governing body of Peru’s Ministry of Health also joined the movement, which was key in reactivating the country’s immunisation schedule. There were also street activations using LED panels and social distancing stickers.

The number of people vaccinated during the campaign increased significantly across the country, potentially saving the lives millions of people in the key campaign demographics.

Judge's comment:

“An extremely effective campaign with a simple message, which not only reached the target audience and got strong earned media results, but showed impressive follow through.”

