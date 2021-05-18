Meet the PRWeek UK 30 Under 30: Newcomers for 2021

We profile, and hear from, the five PRWeek UK 30 Under 30 Newcomers for 2021.

Clockwise from top left: Cora Bolger, Danielle Hilaire, Lydia Watt, Ellie Chatterton and Titilope Ogunnaike
The Newcomers list has been published alongside the PRWeek UK 30 Under 30 for 2021. It is aimed at under-30s who have been in full-time employment in comms roles for no more than two years but have shown signs of a promising career

The individuals were chosen following a nomination and panel judging process. We asked the group to answer a series of questions relating to themselves and the industry.

Thanks to this year’s judges for all their efforts: George Blizzard, co-founder and co-CEO, The PR Network; Amy Holland, director of comms, media and DTC – EMEA, The Walt Disney Company; Indigo Le Fèvre, associate director, The Romans, and 30 Under 30 member, 2020; Doyel Maitra, group comms director, Hachette; Sarah Scales, co-founder, Brands2Life; Misha Talheth-Fell, associate director, Porter Novelli, and 30 Under 30 member, 2020; Gary Wheeldon, co-founder, Talker Tailor Trouble Maker.

Cora Bolger, senior account executive, Syneos Health Communications

Ellie Chatterton, account executive, BCW

Danielle Hilaire, account executive, Lansons

Titilope Ogunnaike, account executive, Four Communications

Lydia Watt, account executive, Lansons

