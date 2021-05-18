Meet the PRWeek UK 30 Under 30: Newcomers for 2021

The Newcomers list has been published alongside the PRWeek UK 30 Under 30 for 2021. It is aimed at under-30s who have been in full-time employment in comms roles for no more than two years but have shown signs of a promising career

The individuals were chosen following a nomination and panel judging process. We asked the group to answer a series of questions relating to themselves and the industry.

Thanks to this year’s judges for all their efforts: George Blizzard, co-founder and co-CEO, The PR Network; Amy Holland, director of comms, media and DTC – EMEA, The Walt Disney Company; Indigo Le Fèvre, associate director, The Romans, and 30 Under 30 member, 2020; Doyel Maitra, group comms director, Hachette; Sarah Scales, co-founder, Brands2Life; Misha Talheth-Fell, associate director, Porter Novelli, and 30 Under 30 member, 2020; Gary Wheeldon, co-founder, Talker Tailor Trouble Maker.

