Meet the PRWeek UK 30 Under 30 2021

Added 55 minutes ago by John Harrington

PRWeek's annual glimpse of PR's future leaders is here. We profile 30 talented 20-somethings and quiz them on key issues.

News

Determined, focused, and, of course, hugely talented – this year’s PRWeek 30 Under 30 and the five Newcomers once again represent the best of the new generation of UK PR talent.

The individuals were chosen following a nomination and panel judging process, and the list features a selection of high-performing professionals in their 20s across a variety of agency and in-house roles.

The Newcomers category is for under-30s who have been in full-time employment in comms roles for no more than two years but have shown signs of a promising career - click here to read profiles of the Newcomers and gauge their views.

We asked the group to answer a series of questions relating to themselves and the industry. As you would expect, the coronavirus and its impact on comms looms large. Other key topics include diversity in the sector, social media, and their favourite – and least favourite – things about working in PR, and what they would change above all.

The 20-somethings were also asked to identify their biggest inspiration and predict what they might be doing five years from now.

Thanks to this year’s judges for all their efforts: George Blizzard, co-founder and co-CEO, The PR Network; Amy Holland, director of comms, media and DTC – EMEA, The Walt Disney Company; Indigo Le Fèvre, associate director, The Romans, and 30 Under 30 member, 2020; Doyel Maitra, group comms director, Hachette; Sarah Scales, co-founder, Brands2Life; Misha Talheth-Fell, associate director, Porter Novelli, and 30 Under 30 member, 2020; Gary Wheeldon, co-founder, Talker Tailor Trouble Maker.

Thanks to everyone who made the list this year, and to everyone who entered.

Click on the links to the individual profiles below:

Kim Allain, creative, MSL London
Toks Ayorinde, senior account executive, John Doe Group
Hugo Bebbington, press officer, EMEA, CNN
Martyna Borys, account director, YAP Global
Duncan Bray, account director, Woodrow
Edward Brightman, account director, Evoke KYNE
Rosie Cope, senior account manager, Taylor Herring
Josie Dougoud, influencer lead, The Romans
Sophie Drake, account director, Story Comms
Kate Fox, account director, Grayling
Daniel Glendinning, account manager, John Doe Group
Lornette Harley, client consultant, The Unmistakables
Rosie Harrold, senior consultant (associate director), Havas Just
Jordan Hodges, senior account manager, GCI Health
Alex Kolawole, senior associate director, APCO Worldwide
Laura McGuinness, public relations manager, eBay UK
Alice McRoe, creative, Grayling
Anaïs Merlin, deputy head of telecoms, CCgroup
Olivia Mushigo, creative, Talker Tailor Trouble Maker
Lewis Oakley, client manager, Milk & Honey PR
Tariq Peters, account executive, Four Communications
Megan Rothery, global VP, Aspectus
Kirsty Roxburgh, senior strategist, Pitch Marketing Group
Will Savage, head of Birmingham, PLMR
Bartu Sezer, senior account manager, WE Communications
Priya Shah, senior account manager, Grayling
Naomi MG Smith, account executive, Westco Communications
Ross Stebbing, PR manager - energy, RVU (Uswitch)
Dima Vasilenco, co-founder, Good Advice Public Relations
Sarah Wardle, associate director, BECG

