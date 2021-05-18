Meet the PRWeek UK 30 Under 30 2021

Determined, focused, and, of course, hugely talented – this year’s PRWeek 30 Under 30 and the five Newcomers once again represent the best of the new generation of UK PR talent.

The individuals were chosen following a nomination and panel judging process, and the list features a selection of high-performing professionals in their 20s across a variety of agency and in-house roles.

The Newcomers category is for under-30s who have been in full-time employment in comms roles for no more than two years but have shown signs of a promising career - click here to read profiles of the Newcomers and gauge their views.

We asked the group to answer a series of questions relating to themselves and the industry. As you would expect, the coronavirus and its impact on comms looms large. Other key topics include diversity in the sector, social media, and their favourite – and least favourite – things about working in PR, and what they would change above all.

The 20-somethings were also asked to identify their biggest inspiration and predict what they might be doing five years from now.

Thanks to this year’s judges for all their efforts: George Blizzard, co-founder and co-CEO, The PR Network; Amy Holland, director of comms, media and DTC – EMEA, The Walt Disney Company; Indigo Le Fèvre, associate director, The Romans, and 30 Under 30 member, 2020; Doyel Maitra, group comms director, Hachette; Sarah Scales, co-founder, Brands2Life; Misha Talheth-Fell, associate director, Porter Novelli, and 30 Under 30 member, 2020; Gary Wheeldon, co-founder, Talker Tailor Trouble Maker.

Thanks to everyone who made the list this year, and to everyone who entered.

