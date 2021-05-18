Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Crypto investment firm Paradigm has hired Jim Prosser to lead comms. Prosser is helping the company, which was founded in 2018, to secure earned media for its portfolio companies and working with them to shape their stories. Prosser, who tweeted about his new role on Monday afternoon, most recently worked at Edelman as MD of corporate affairs and advisory services for its U.S. Western region. Before that, he held comms roles at SoFi, Twitter and Google.

Amazon is reportedly in talks to acquire MGM. The studio could be valued at between $7 billion and $10 billion, according to The Information, which cited a person familiar with the situation. Media is a relatively small piece of Amazon, but represents a fast-growing business segment.

A new campaign from MilkPEP elevates milk to sports drink status. MilkPEP debuted the campaign, titled You’re Gonna Need Milk for That, with a two-minute film by Jimmy Chin that captures 21-year old pro-climber Kai Lightner scaling a 30-story building in Kansas City. The campaign aims to drive consumers to reconsider the role of milk in their lives and make the iconic “got milk?” tagline more relevant to today’s world, according to a MilkPEP statement. Hunter is handling PR and influencer programming for the campaign.

New York Public Radio has fired On the Media co-host Bob Garfield for allegedly violating the company's anti-bullying policy. The decision stemmed from a third-party investigation. In response, Garfield tweeted, "I was fired not for 'bullying' per se, but for yelling in 5 meetings over 20 years. Anger mismanagement, sorry to say. But in all cases, the provocations were just shocking. In time, the story will emerge...and it is tragic." Garfield has co-hosted On the Media since 2001. Brooke Gladstone, the program's managing editor and Garfield's co-host, will remain as the host.

How Fidelity Investments is attracting a new generation of investors. It will now issue debit cards and offer investing and savings accounts to 13- to 17-year-olds whose parents or guardians also invest with the firm. The accounts will let teens buy and sell U.S. stocks, Fidelity mutual funds and many exchange-traded funds. Fidelity wants to position itself as a lifelong financial adviser to Americans, according to The Wall Street Journal.