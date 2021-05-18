PRWeek Global Awards Winners 2021 - Best Agency: Asia Pacific

Having successfully expanded its footprint, won new clients and increased collaboration, WE Communications had been on an upwards trajectory in the APAC region. Enter 2020 and all that went with it, and WE were, like many others, forced to revisit its strategy for the immediate future.

By redirecting its attention to employees and ensuring their health and safety with a ‘first to close, last to return’ approach, a commitment to zero job losses or redundancies, and talent development opportunities, WE fostered a culture in which 80% of employees said they felt as thought they ‘belonged’ at the agency, an increase of eight points in its year-on-year staff survey.

WE also helped its clients to navigate the global crisis, solidifying its Corporate Reputation and Brand offering, to help clients be bold in a world where consumers now expected brands to stand for important issues, helping them to make positive impacts.

Using a strategy of deepening and expanding client relationships, WE saw a global revenue increase and won its largest remit to date, becoming Intel’s global agency of record.

WE’s work with clients continues to move people toward positive action. WE activated the #IsolatedNotAlone campaign from Avon, resulting in 15,856 gender-based violence survivors in receiving help during the pandemic.

WE’s actions during the 2020 helped to set the agency up to thrive in the years to follow.

Judge's comment:

“An Impressive response to the pandemic - led by a focus on people but backed up by solid client success. Kudos to the WE team for putting people first and for living its purpose as an agency.”

