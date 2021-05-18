Headland hires directors from Freuds and Tulchan

Brand and campaigning specialist Jo White is one of the new directors at Headland, which last week announced it had received a minority investment from private equity firm LDC.

White was formerly a director at Freuds, where she worked across the consumer and corporate practices with clients including fast-growing vaping brand JUUL, which required brand and reputation balancing.

Prior to Freuds, White was head of consumer life at Red Consultancy, and also worked at Unity, CCD Healthcare and Republic PR. She has worked on clients such as Facebook, EY, Durex and Dettol, as well as charities including Girl Effect, Law Centres Network and Centrepoint.

The other new director, Will Smith, joins from Tulchan, where he has spent nine years. He specialises in advising companies on their capital markets, crisis and corporate comms, and his clients have included AO World, Balfour Beatty, Ladbrokes-Coral and Odeon.

Meanwhile, Tom Bage, who joined Headland as a director in 2018 to expand the firm’s offer for technology and platform businesses, in particular, has been made a partner.

Bage leads Headland’s work for Shopify, JustGiving and Just Eat, as well as key workstreams for TikTok. Prior to Headland, he was head of communications and marketing for clean technology company Bio-bean, and before that was comms director at Change.org.

Headland, which specialises in financial and corporate communications, public affairs and campaigning, has been among the fastest-growing UK agencies in recent years. In 2020 it reported revenue growth of 20 per cent to £16.3m.

The London-based company employs 117 people and its client portfolio includes Accenture, Asos, Danone, eBay, Future, PepsiCo, Pret, Saga, Three UK, UBS, Versus Arthritis and Watches of Switzerland.