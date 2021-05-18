Finsbury Glover Hering appoints Bloomberg bureau chief as partner

Based in Germany, Schäfer will join the 17-member partner group and leadership team of Finsbury Glover Hering Europe in August.

He has been hired to strengthen the firm’s capital market transactions, financial communications and investor relations capabilities.

Schäfer has worked as a journalist and media manager in Frankfurt and London for more than two decades.

Most recently, he led the German bureau of Bloomberg News, responsible for the group’s three German sites and managing nearly 60 employees.

Previously, he has worked as finance editor and Frankfurt bureau chief at German business daily newspaper Handelsblatt and as correspondent for the Financial Times in Frankfurt and London. He started his career as a banking and business reporter on the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

"In the past 20 years, we have hardly ever advised on a M&A transaction that Daniel or his team have not reported on – be it for FAZ, the Financial Times, Handelsblatt or, most recently, for Bloomberg,” Finsbury Glover Hering global chief executive Alexander Geiser said.

“Our clients value seamless and nuanced advice on complex, international capital market issues, hence Daniel will be a great asset to them. It’s a great pleasure to welcome such an internationally experienced journalist to our ranks.”

Schäfer added: "After many years in journalism, I am looking forward to leveraging my international expertise to provide strategic counsel to companies navigating a range of capital market challenges. Finsbury Glover Hering is a world-class international communications firm and I believe my expertise in the German and English media landscape is a perfect fit.”