PRWeek Global Award Winners 2021 - Product Brand Development

Despite being a household name, sales of Orlando tomato sauce in Spain were stagnating. Kraft Heinz brought in MARCO - and so began work on the highly successful More than a Tomato campaign.

MARCO sought to place Orlando side by side with Spaniards amid the pandemic, inspiring people in their daily cooking, highlighting both the quality of the product range and displaying the brand’s commitment to society.

With lockdown came an increase both in home cooking and the number of people needing food assistance. In response to the former, Orlando launched a series of virtual cooking classes that included one of Spain’s best known chefs, Iván Sáez, while a squad of 35 influencers helped spread word far and wide. At the same time, it donated more than 38,000 kilos to food banks and soup kitchens.

For the next phase, seeing that the uptick in home cooking continued even after lockdown had ended, MARCO created Orlando’s first ever recipe book. The book launch was accompanied by a 24-hour virtual culinary marathon involving influencers, actress Patricia Montero and celebrity cooks.

With both phases of the campaign amplified through social media, More Than A Tomato also caught the attention of the traditional press, drawing coverage from 233 media outlets.

The reach of the campaign more than quadrupled the initial KPIs, while brand awareness rose 10 percentage points to 90%, and sales during the campaign and in the following month increased by 3%.

“A really strong, strategic approach with a combination of purpose and creativity, recognising the plight of people during the pandemic and driving relevance and business results.”

