PRWeek Global Awards Winners 2021 - Best PR Professional: Middle East

As CEO, Ziad Hasbani led Weber Shandwick MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Turkey) team to a 60 per cent new business conversation rate, resulting in 30 new client assignments.

His knowledge of the region and willingness to embrace technological innovation have also made him valuable counsel to big-name clients such as Dell, Abu Dhabi’s Department of Health and Mastercard through the trials and tribulations of the pandemic. Essential to his approach with clients was a focus on the use of data and analytics, budget management and integrated communications strategy.

But he’s not just about client business. Initiative established by Ziad before the pandemic, such as the FLEXIS flexible working policy, allowed a quick adaptation to lockdown conditions for his 121-strong team, with employee feedback showing they felt well informed about policies and safety protocol.

Ziad also sought to develop the company’s employee engagement through empowering its internal communication and engagement committee, which delivered more than 30 virtual activities, including quizzes and birthday celebrations.

And on top of all this, Ziad remained a strategy board member of the Middle East Public Relations Association, as well as a mentor to other future leaders through its mentorship scheme.

He combines a strategic mindset with a deep focus on people across everything he does, with a willingness to roll up his sleeves and be deeply involved in the day-to-day running of the business.

Judge's comment:

“Ziad clearly has that rare ability to be both an effective leader who delivers business growth as well as being someone who empathetically understands what his clients and teams are going through. A great example of a PR professional who walks the walk.”