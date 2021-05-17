Sharjah hotel group appoints Dubai agency as PR representative

The Idea Agency, a Dubai-based fully integrated communications and marketing agency, announced its partnership with Sharjah Collection by Mysk, a group of distinctive boutique hotels and eco-retreats in the emirate of Sharjah managed by Shaza Hotels.

The agency has been appointed to manage public relations and communications of the group’s properties in Sharjah that include Mysk Kingfisher Retreat, Mysk Al Badayer Retreat, and Mysk Al Faya Retreat.

Sharjah Collection by Mysk, is a group of distinctive boutique hotels and eco-retreats managed by Shaza Hotels, the leading hotel management company dedicated to offering true Arabian hospitality inspired by the traditions and culture of various countries along the Silk Route.

The hotels reveal the essence of the Emirate through the balance of luxurious accommodation, heritage, Arabian culture and hospitality, adventure and intimate encounters with the natural landscape.

The retreats are hallmarks of Sharjah’s identity each with its own distinctive allure and illustrious experience that will leave the guest breathless, nostalgic, enchanted and bringing back cultural riches.

The Idea Agency is located in the buzzing heart of Dubai, in the Reef Tower, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Office 1202.

A version of this article first appeared on PRWeek sister title Campaign Middle East

