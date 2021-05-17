FleishmanHillard names Lauren Walters client experience director

DALLAS: Three FleishmanHillard leaders are changing roles.

Lauren Walters has been named client experience director, responsible for boosting client satisfaction and partnering with client leaders who run those accounts.

Walters previous role as GM of the firm’s Texas region is being taken over by Kristy Wilson, who will be responsible for the growth of the firm's business in Texas, including client satisfaction, recruiting and retaining talent and boosting the office's key intelligence offerings.

"Intelligence, research and analytics and creative media platforms are places where we're going to continue to really place emphasis as we think about growth in Texas," she said.

Wilson will still report to J.J. Carter, global COO and president of the Americas for FleishmanHillard.

Wilson’s previous role as GM of the Chicago office is being taken over by Whaewon Choi-Wiles, who most recently served as the firm's interim chief diversity and inclusion officer.

Last month, Adrianne Smith was named as FleishmanHillard’s chief diversity and inclusion officer.

These moves are part of FleishmanHillard's dedication to nonlinear career pathing, allowing employees to follow their interests as they fill leadership positions.

Carter called the series of moves "serendipitous" in an email to PRWeek.

"The timing was right for each of them, and we’re so fortunate to be able to apply their tremendous strengths toward new roles where they can continue to grow and explore their interests, while also continuing to benefit our employees and clients,” he said.

