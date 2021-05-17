Newlink to tout Chile Tourism Board in the US

MIAMI: The Chile Tourism Board has selected Newlink as its strategic communications AOR in the U.S.

Newlink will spearhead PR efforts for the country, supporting the board with content creation, media relations, brand partnerships and crisis management, the firm said in a statement. The agency will also work on the Chile Tourism Board’s efforts to enhance relationships with travel trades.

Newlink is a consulting firm based in Miami with offices throughout Latin America and Europe.

Newlink’s tourism clients include the Acapulco Tourism Board, Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts and Tourism of the Dominican Republic. Past clients include Expedia Group, the Buenos Aires Tourism Board, LATAM Airlines Group and Hotel Xcaret México.

As the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged travel and tourism last year, Newlink Group’s revenue dropped 27% in 2020 to $27.1 million, including a 26% drop to $11.8 million in the U.S., according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2021.

Representatives from Newlink and the Chile Tourism Board could not be reached for additional comment.