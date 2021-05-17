PRWeek Global Awards Winners 2021 - Best Campaign: Middle East

Hosted over seven weeks, Gamers Without Borders was a prize fund e-sports event like no other - by the end of the series, SAFEIS had given away $10m to global charities fighting Covid-19.

Visit the PRWeek Global Awards hub to find out more about the winners



After being given the brief, Hill+Knowlton Strategies had two weeks to ensure it launched with maximum impact. The agency mapped out the online habits of gamers and sought to unite the community as a force for good, establishing the GWB website and associated social media the centre of the campaign.

An electronic newsroom and team of translators helped generate a 24-hour news output, with 10 H+K offices involved and press office materials created in eight languages, and H+K created paid media partnerships with titles ranging from Goal.com to the Wall Street Journal.

H+K also engaged with major names ranging from footballers such as Dele Alli through to rapper Snoop Dogg, broadening earned media reach massively, as well as working with a number e-sport specific micro influencers. Charities including UNICEF were invited to use a GWB Twitch livestream to millions of viewers to provide first hand accounts of the battle against Coronavirus.

The events drew 200,000 gamers from more than 80 countries, who in turn played more than 200,000 online matches. H+K’s campaign garnered 75.6m social video views, with GWB social channels gaining 562,000 followers in less than a month-and-a-half after their creation, and a total of 1,687 articles worldwide.

Judge's comment:

“We love how this campaign worked to tap into the gaming community to drive it into the mainstream, with an absolutely flawless execution in all channels, and impressive results.”

Highly commended

#MonthOfGood

Hill+Knowlton Strategies for Instagram

With Ramadan coinciding with COVID-19 lockdowns, Instagram and Hill+Knowlton Strategies sought to create a platform for those observing the holy month to come together. Under the theme #MonthofGood, major influencers shared everyday moments of kindness and tagged others to encourage them share their good deeds. Thanks to the more than 80 celebrities, public figures and creators involved, the campaign got more than nine million engagements on its content.

Shortlisted

A Voice for Change: 12th Annual ASDA'A BCW Arab Youth Survey 2020 - ASDA'A BCW

Where You Shop Matters - ASDA'A BCW for VISA

Diriyah Season - Hill+Knowlton Strategies for The Saudi Ministry of Sport

Launching WWE Network in the Middle East - WWE