PRWeek Global Awards Winners 2021 - Global Integration

As Covid-19 brought the world to a standstill, the travel industry needed innovation and creativity to keep itself afloat amid the mayhem. This is particularly important in countries where tourism is the leading industry; like Iceland.

M&C Saatchi Talk was posed with the challenge of positioning Iceland as the top travel destination for when the world eventually reopened - a difficult challenge in a moment when it was very clear that the absolute last thing the world needed, or wanted, was a tourism campaign.

M&C Saatchi Talk created a global livestream experience called ‘Looks Like You Need To Let It Out’, installing seven temporary speakers in captivating Icelandic locations. People stuck at home were invited to record their screams and watch them released into waterfalls, glaciers, cliffs and beaches across Iceland. Resonating with the newfound stresses of working from home with children, DIY haircuts, boredom and isolation was a key focus. Influencers engaged with the sites, and Promote Iceland chief Sigríður Dögg Guðmundsdóttir appeared in the mainstream media explaining the campaign.

It became the most successful Icelandic tourism campaign to date, comfortably eclipsing 2017’s ‘The Hardest Karaoke Song In The World’ by a significant margin. By the time the campaign concluded it had earned 800 global pieces of coverage, close to 60,000 screams had been recorded, and there had been an increase of just under 50% in online booking searches.

Judge's comment:

“Anytime one of your metrics is 59,224 screams, you know you have done something really special! Creative, delightful and very much fitting at a time when traditional travel advertising was meaningless, this has helped protect a valuable industry for the future.”

