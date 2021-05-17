Petronas Lubricants International hires UK agency for EMEA brief

Lewis Communications has been tasked with developing and delivering international PR and digital campaigns for Petronas Lubricants International (PLI) across EMEA.

This includes increasing brand recognition, and growing PLI’s footprint and strategic presence in the digital landscape.

PLI manufactures automotive and industrial lubricants and is part of Fortune Global 500 oil and gas multinational, Petronas – which sponsors the Mercedes F1 team

Lewis’ remit covers full-service integrated campaigns in Benelux, France, Germany, Italy, KSA, Poland, Spain and Portugal, Turkey, the UAE, and the UK.

Lewis said it will support PLI as it launches a pipeline of products and services​, including co-branded ranges that have been engineered alongside its OEM (original equipment manufacturer) partners.

PLI EMEA managing director Domenico Ciaglia said: “As an organisation with technology at the heart of our success, we needed a global agency rooted in innovation to support our international drive for strong brand recognition. We welcome Lewis as we align PR and digital activations to communicate our quality engineering and synergy with automotive partners across multiple markets.”

Kitty Lockyear, associate director at Lewis, said: “We are very excited to partner with a company that works at the forefront of fluid technology and is a reliable partner for world-renowned automotive brands. Our integrated central team and the local market teams are thrilled to work with the insights and knowledge PLI has gained over its century-long history, to support its brand-building in a multi-channel campaign.”