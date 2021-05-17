PRWeek Global Awards Winners 2021 - Best Campaign in Europe (outside UK)

Food brand Felix’s commitment to battling climate change was achieving no resonance with their core customer base. The brand opted for a way to actively encourage customers to adopt sustainability, going for an educational approach to help customers understand the ‘real’ cost of the food they eat.

Prime Weber Shandwick led research to understand the everyday struggles of sustainable shopping, interviewing six families on shopping habits and collecting data from a total of 1,500 Swedish consumers. The results were clear that alongside cost, information was a major issue; consumers want to make the sustainable choice but lack the information to do so. The strategy became clear: to give shoppers better information about the climate impact of Felix products, and make climate-friendly choices easily identifiable.

Prime Weber Shandwick created The Climate Store (Klimatbutiken in Swedish) in one of Stockholm’s busiest shopping street - a special pop-up in which the price of food would be based on its carbon footprint. The results were clear – Felix’s beloved best-selling meatballs, consistently popular with customers, remained on the shelves while plant-based alternatives sold out.

Coverage was secured in more than 30 countries for the campaign, including on CNN and German news shows Tagesschau, and trends firm TrendWatching named Climate Store on the international list of “21 meaningful, trend-driven opportunities for 2021”. And Felix’s owner Orkla is now in the process of expanding capacity at its production facilities, as a result of increased sales across its ‘Low Climate Impact’-labelled vegetarian products.

“We really enjoyed the real-life aspect of this well-thought campaign. From research-backed reasoning to implementation and adaptation to Covid-19 restrictions, The Climate Store was a very clever tactic.”

