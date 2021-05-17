Hanover owner Avenir Global moves UK agencies to new London office

The company said the move to Riverside House provides an opportunity to expand its overall office footprint to accommodate growth, and offer staff and clients varied workspaces.

The move was planned before the COVID-19 pandemic, Avenir said, but the timing offered a chance to focus on the ideal workspace of the future. The space houses a combination of formal meeting rooms, informal collaboration spaces and 'creative zones'. The aim is to provide "maximum flexibility and easy hybrid working" for people splitting their time between the office, home and client locations.

The office is currently operating at a reduced capacity and employees need to book space in advance. There has been a "very positive uptake" so far from people wanting to return to the office, the firm stated.

Ralph Sutton, international managing partner at Avenir Global, said: “We believe strongly in the role of the office as a place to collaborate, share experience and learn from each other. Bringing all our people together into one location, supported by the latest technology, will help us create a home in which each brand can thrive, maintaining its own distinct culture, whilst having the opportunity to partner with the other brands where that adds value to our clients. The space also allows us to plan for future growth."

The UK workforce across the four agencies numbers more than 350.

Avenir Global, the Canada-based holding and management company that is owned by Res Public Consulting Group, acquired London-based creative healthcare agency Cherry in 2018. The following year it snapped up Hanover, the agency founded by John Major’s former comms director Charles Lewington. Its other comms agencies with UK operations, Axon and Madano, were already part of the group.