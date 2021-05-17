PRWeek Global Awards Winners 2021 - Best Campaign: Asia-Pacific

Back in 2008, Stephen Dunn had a vision that the planet could become meat-free. Over a decade later, he’s created a meat-free product so good that it meets the needs of meat-lovers and reducers with a perfect balance.

Australian public perceptions of the natural world are ever-changing, especially in the wake of the devastating 2020 wildfires in the country. But as demands for protein increases across Australia and the globe, people are increasingly aware that traditional meat production is unsustainable.

The PR Group took the unorthodox approach of targeting a group of people who have been left behind by meat-free trends – carnivores. Openly stating that the product isn’t for vegans, MEET quickly became positioned as Australia’s all-encompassing answer to the plant-based question. A grand factory opening hailed the arrival of a plant-based meat brand, and MEET quickly went from latecomer to a pioneer.

The launch of MEET in late 2020 gained coverage in The Australian Financial Review and on national TV news TV segments, as well as three days of consistent coverage on news.com.au, Australia’s biggest news site. Riding this wave of brand awareness, MEET was mentioned on social media by two members of parliament, including Karen Andrews, Minister for Industry, Science and Technology. And crucially, this campaign helped lead to MEET securing national distribution and ensuring a strong pipeline of export deals.

Judge's comment:

“This campaign was strategically strong and effective. An excellent single-minded idea derived from strong insights to turn what could be a disadvantage into a massive advantage for the brand.”

Highly commended

INFINITI's Innovative Launches in a COVID World by imre, Live Nation and INFINITI for INFINITI Motor Company

Presented with the challenge of how to debut two new luxury automobiles during a pandemic, INFINITI needed to innovate their roadmap for presenting their products to customers. A virtual film bringing consumers to the automaker’s home in Yokohama, coupled with an exclusive live-streamed performance by Aloee Blacc in the iconic Belasco Theater in LA, helped viewers both connect and immerse themselves with the INFINITI brand.