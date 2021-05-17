Lulu’s celebrates Class of ‘21 in social media sweepstakes

Clothing brand Lulu’s is encouraging the class of 2021 to dust off their best outfits for a social media sweepstakes.

In a challenge created with global female college student network Her Campus and led by PR agency LaForce, #LulusUnrobed invites graduates to reveal their wardrobes under their grad gowns and encourages Gen Z to celebrate their optimism for post-grad life.

Lulu’s and Her Campus worked with creative agency Song Candy to create an original song called “Caps Off,” inspired by #2000sThrowback and #PopPunk trends on TikTok. Recent grads can use the song as the track behind videos of what they’re wearing under their robes, which they can share on TikTok and Instagram.

To enter the sweepstakes, participants must follow both Lulu’s and Her Campus on social media and tag the hashtags #lulusunrobed and #sweepstakes.

The campaign corresponds with Her Campus’s second annual I’m Still Graduating virtual celebration, which honors high school and college graduates across the country.

“[We] are trying to do something special for the class of 2021, who we know have had a less than ideal senior year,” said Christine Hunt, VP of brand marketing at Lulu’s. “We wanted to capture the energy of celebration and the extra boost of optimism that we all feel as we're literally stepping back into the world again.”

Prior to kicking off the campaign, Lulu’s noticed a 155% increase in searches for “dream shoes heels” on Pinterest, as well as a 160% increase in searches for “dresses” and a three and four times increase in searches for “graduation party ideas” and “graduation party ideas outdoors,” respectively, on the platform.

“When it comes to graduation, you're wearing these robes, but it's really about the outfit that's under the robe,” Hunt said. “Are you going to wear a gorgeous dress and be glam? or are you going to wear pajamas because now that you've graduated, you're exhausted and you're just going to catch up on sleep?”

Participating graduates do not have to wear a Lulu’s dress, and are encouraged to get creative with their outfit choices.

The campaign will run through June 15, when Lulu’s and Her Campus will select the best-dressed participant, who will be granted a $1,000 shopping spree at Lulu’s. Three runners up will each receive $500 gift cards to Lulu’s.

