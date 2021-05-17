Restaurant group Lincoln Hospitality hires MENA PR agency

The business, which is led by chief executive and founder Ralph Homer, is known for its ensemble of dining destinations in Downtown Dubai, including La Serre restaurant, bar and restaurant Distillery, and Japanese restaurant Taikun.

Brazen MENA will be responsible for generating cut-through for the three dining venues, profiling the group’s executive chef and chief executive, influencer relations and generating b2b awareness for the company’s global expansion plan.

Brazen MENA managing partner Louise Jacobson said: “The group has a fantastic offering and it is clear that over the years [it] has gone from strength to strength. We have just started activating some of our plans and the response has been incredibly positive – we can’t wait to share more soon.”

Homer added: “Brazen, with its award-winning work specifically in the F&B arena, was the perfect partner for us. With 2021 and 2022 being very big years for the company with regional and global expansion, we required a PR agency that could conceptualise creative consumer activations, while being able bring a strategic approach for our growth plans.”

