APCO Worldwide launches MENA creative practice

The practice says it will provide “enhanced content and creative strategies based on bold thinking and deep insights”.

It will be led by APCO’s MENA creative managing director Mohammad Kamal from Amman, Jordan, and supported by creative director Hadi Alaeddin.

They will lead a team of 20 in creative, branding and design across the MENA region.

“I am proud to announce the launch of .Pomelo that brings together a multicultural blend of creative talent who utilise data and insights to create innovative, fresh ideas, develop lasting brands and memorable campaigns,” APCO MENA president Mamoon Sbeih said.

“.Pomelo represents the fusion of APCO’s deep insights and the power of creative brand expression to propel clients forward in a constantly shifting marketplace.”

Kamal added: “Clearly defining purpose and bringing that purpose to life – from visual creation to inspirational activations – have never been more important to brand growth and are critical components of our advisory capability.

“Having insights deeply embedded in creative development will ensure brands and campaigns resonate in today’s complex world. We are pleased to answer the needs of our valued clients with the launch of our new practice and investing in talent that further builds our creative capacity in the region.”

