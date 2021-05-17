PRWeek Global Awards Winners 2021 - Corporate Branding

Henry Howard Finance, a finance business catering to SMEs, was born in 1996 and has since grown to serve more than 40,000 customers.

Visit the PRWeek Global Awards hub to find out more about the winners



But its aspirations of being viewed as a tech-driven, innovative Tier 1 UK lender, and its leadership team’s desire to better serve the growing fintech market, were hurt by its niche, regional-style of branding.

The firm engaged with customers, vendors and employees to uncover fresh brand insights through a collaborative process, following which it developed a new branding based around ‘driving’ and ‘boosting’ growth for UK businesses, supported by three values: personal, progressive and partnering.

The name ‘Propel’ emerged as a powerful, memorable name, with employees and HR engaged to help bring the new values and brand to life. The name and corporate identity inspired a creative launch at Aerospace Bristol, where the animated Propel logo was revealed through a state-of-the-art projection-mapping onto the side of the iconic Concorde aircraft.

Since the rebrand in December 2019, which directly led to 70 new employees being drawn to the business, the business has secured a landmark multi-year commercial partnership with Barclays Bank to offer smart asset finance to one million SME customers. On top of this, it has established a new operational centre in Manchester to support all the new growth they have seen since the rebrand.

Judge's comment:

“It is clear that this small yet highly professional team got lots of impactful work done on a relatively small budget - the execution looks superb, and the results were strong and went well beyond awareness.”

Highly Commended

"Life's Good" Brand Rejuvenation Campaign by Synergy Hill+Knowlton Strategies Korea for LG

By presenting a diverse array of inspiring and engaging content, this campaign successfully grasped the attention of younger audiences, inviting them to join the greater journey of LG Electronics (Life’s Good). Creative videos, quizzes and articles helped them to generate more than 600 pieces of coverage and 60 million views on YouTube.

Bringing Acast Stories to Mexico by Sherlock Communications for Acast

Launching podcast company Acast in Mexico was always going to mean picking a battle against US competitors. Sherlock put on a launch event with plenty of music, networking and tequila, helping staff to build relationships with media, influencers and podcasters, securing 13 interviews and 441 pieces of coverage were generated.

Shortlisted

Building awareness and credibility beyond a niche audience - Hill+Knowlton Strategies for Bybit

Where science meets humanity - Ruder Finn for Biogen

Making the Internet Business-Ready - Sherlock Communications for Akamai