PRWeek Global Awards Winners 2021 - Best PR Professional: LATAM

Five-and-a-half years ago, Weber Shandwick’s office in Mexico City consisted of Amanda, and a mobile phone.

Visit the PRWeek Global Awards hub to find out more about the winners



As that has grown under her leadership over the years, Amanda has received recognition for her efforts in numerous national, regional and trade media, but it hasn’t dulled her drive to consistently grow, develop and adapt.

Under Amanda’s vision, drive and leadership Weber Shandwick has shaken up the Mexican PR landscape by offering clients so much more than media relations. Her vision led to a developing of creative and digital offerings. Her office represents massive clients across Mexico, including Liverpool (one of LATAM’s biggest department stores), Herdez (a top Mexican food company), Bimbo Nutrición (the world’s largest bread producer) and global clients such as IKEA, Nintendo, IBM, Lego, HBO, Oracle and others.

Outside of her day job, Amanda is committed to various causes close to her heart, sitting on the board of multiple NGOs, such as Mexican philanthropic organisation CEMEFI, the Museum of Memory and Tolerance in its capital city, and more.

Weber Shandwick’s Mexico City business is one of the network’s fastest-growing offices, home to 75 professionals. In Amanda’s words, the key to its success is “a startup mentality with a global outlook”.

Judge's comment:

“Amanda is a force in the Latin American market with a global outlook. She is an impressive individual, not just shown through her business acumen but her breadth of extra-curricular activities she is involved in.”

Shortlisted

Claudia Daré, Managing Partner, Latam Intersect PR

Alasdair Townsend, Managing Partner, Sherlock Communications