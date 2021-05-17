Brand Film Awards EMEA: one week to go, sign up for virtual ceremony

The award announcements will be made on Tuesday 25 and Wednesday 26 May, with both broadcasts starting at 4pm - register to view here.
The category running order for both days can be found on the Brand Film Awards website.
The awards scheme celebrates the best brand storytelling on film. In a change for 2021, all entries are being hosted on the Brand Film Awards Hub page.
Awards will be presented for the top brand films across EMEA, spanning business, lifestyle, entertainment and other genres. There will be awards for the top agency, media production company and brand of the year.
This year's co-chairs of judges are Nicholas Hulley, executive creative director of AMV BBDO, and Kevin Batchelor, co-founder of Electric Robin.
Thanks to all the judges for their hard work in the judging process, and congratulations to all the shortlisted entrants.
The full shortlist
Agency of the Year
Brands2Life
LLYC
Oh My!
Animated
Aldi Hunger Monster by Burson Cohn & Wolfe for Aldi
A Love/Hate Relationship by Weber Shandwick for Breast Cancer Now
Threads by The Marketing Store for Adidas
Warmth to share by Tonic DNA for Campbell's
#wombstories by AMV BBDO for Bodyform/Libresse
B2B
Connected Experiences by Wunderman Thompson UK for BT
Go Nature, Go Carton by Brands2Life for Tetra Pak
LADbible Group Launches LADx with Jimmy Carr by LADbible Group
The 7 Strengths of Stone by True for Rockwool
Un-Stereotype Act II by Plastic Pictures for Unilever
Behind the Scenes
Ciao 2020 by LLYC for Ikea
New Realities by 3 Monkeys Zeno for Lenovo Intelligent Devices Group
Best Director
Festive by Riff Raff Films for Burberry
Out of this world Gaming Audio by Virtual Comms for EPOS
The Boob Life for Tommee Tippee
Best Individual Performance
There Is No Finish Line by Plastic Pictures for Unilever
The Show Must Go On by Lucky Generals for Amazon
#Unitetoprotect by Across the Pond for Education Above All Foundation
Best Post-Production
Consilium@BCG by Plastic Pictures for Boston Consulting Group
Out of this World Gaming Audio by Virtual Comms for EPOS
Time For Can by Blonde for Parkinson's UK
Best Use of an Influencer or Celebrity
Are you ready to outplay them all? by This Is Ideal for Red Bull
Don't Overthink It by Oh My! for AB InBev – Mike’s Hard Seltzer
KFC Virgins by LADbible Group for Mindshare
The Trinny Takeover Show by Trinny London
Best Use of Digital/Social Media
Don't Overthink it by Oh My! for AB InBev – Mike’s Hard Seltzer
‘It’s Time To Open Up’ – Movember Health Promotions 2020 by Studio71 UK for Movember
LinkedIn Changemakers by Brands2Life for LinkedIn
The Screen Crib by LLYC for Multiópticas
Best Use of Humour
Badoo presents Self-D | Featuring Big Narstie by Badoo
The Jockey by Chief Productions for Paddy Power
Brand Documentary
Imagine Beyond – series 2 by Beta Alliance for Kaspersky
Sheba – Cats That Rule The World by AMV BBDO for Mars Pet – Sheba
Crisis to Catalyst by BBC StoryWorks for Innovate Finance
The Bicycling Bookseller by Google
Trust Is Earned | Norwegian People's Aid by Helly Hansen
The 100-year journey by TMW Unlimited for Westminster City Council
Branded Programme
30 Seconds to Shine by Oh My! for Virgin Media
C.P. Company Metropolis Dyneema by Present Agency for C.P. Company
Dear Tyla by LADbible Group for Haagen-Dazs
PLAY | 'The Spell & The Promise' by Lexi Kiddo by Culture Mile for Brookfield Properties
Pundits by Chief Productions for Paddy Power
The Bicycling Bookseller by Google
Charity Film
#KeepNoahsArkAfloat by The 10 Group for Noah's Ark Children's Hospice
Someone Special To Me by NRG Digital for Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice
This Is What The Law Can Do by Apropos London for ClientEarth
Time For Can by Blonde for Parkinson's UK
Whatever It Takes by AMV BBDO for Macmillan Cancer Report
Consumer Goods
Creme Egg EATertainment by Elvis for Mondelez
Hairy Tales by Don't Cry Wolf for Tangle Teezer
Out of this world Gaming Audio by Virtual Comms for EPOS
The Show Must Go On by Lucky Generals for Amazon
#wombstories by AMV BBDO for Bodyform/Libresse
Corporate
Connecting the Falklands by Harvard PR for Square
Meta Film by Plastic Pictures for Unilever
Pride In the Job Awards by PinPoint Media for Barratt Developments PLC
Healthcare
Advantage Hers by Blonde for UCB
A Love/Hate Relationship by Weber Shandwick for Breast Cancer Now
Heads Up, Take A Minute (Every Mind Matters) by Atomized Studios for Public Health England and The FA
The Screen Crib by LLYC for Multiópticas
Internal
Ciao 2020 by LLYC for Ikea
Family First by LLYC for EY (Ernst & Young)
Safety Conscious: Driving by The Edge Picture Company for Standard Chartered
The Curiosity by Just Global for Causeway
There Is No Finish Line by Plastic Pictures for Unilever
Un-Stereotype Act II by Plastic Pictures for Unilever
Virgin 50th celebration Brand Reel by Friendly Giants Limited for Virgin
Issues and Reputation Management
The Time is Now by The Edge Picture Company for PwC
Un-Stereotype Act II by Plastic Pictures for Unilever
Most Emotional Film
A Letter From… River Gallo by Badoo
A Love/Hate Relationship by Weber Shandwick for Breast Cancer Now
Changing perceptions of childhood obesity by BBC StoryWorks for Consumer Goods Forum
I am Terry by TBD Media Group for Aqua Running
Life Saving Reunions by LADbible Group for NHS
The 100-year journey by TMW Unlimited for Westminster City Council
Whatever It Takes by AMV BBDO for Macmillan Cancer Report
Music and Entertainment
Out of this world Gaming Audio by Virtual Comms for EPOS
Your Room Will Be Ready by Royal Albert Hall
Not-for-Profit/Giving Back
Aldi Hunger Monster by Burson Cohn & Wolfe for Aldi
New Realities by 3 Monkeys Zeno for Lenovo Intelligent Devices Group
No Nasty Surprises by Lucky Generals for Make My Money Matter
TOTS (Turn On The Subtitles) by Taylor Made Media for Turn On the Subtitles
Production Company of the Year
Ecstasy of Gold
LLYC
Plastic Pictures
The 10 Group
Public Affairs
They Drive by Another In Kingdom for Zahid Tractor – Commercial Vehicles Division
#Unitetoprotect by Across the Pond for Education Above All Foundation
Sport
Chase Your Dream, No Matter What: A Woman of Strength by WeAreFearless for Bridgestone Europe
Love Stories by Hill+Knowlton Strategies for Team GB
Santa Cruz Bicycles 5010 | Get Creative With Your Surroundings by Cut Media for Santa Cruz Bicycles
Trust Is Earned | American Magic by Helly Hansen
Sustainability
96% by Lynk & Co
Dutjahn by TBD Media Group for The Estée Lauder Companies
Ikea Buy Back by Edelman for Ikea
The Time To Act Is Now by Atomized Studios for Sustainable Markets Initiative