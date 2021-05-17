Brand Film Awards EMEA: one week to go, sign up for virtual ceremony

The award announcements will be made on Tuesday 25 and Wednesday 26 May, with both broadcasts starting at 4pm - register to view here.

The category running order for both days can be found on the Brand Film Awards website.

The awards scheme celebrates the best brand storytelling on film. In a change for 2021, all entries are being hosted on the Brand Film Awards Hub page.

Awards will be presented for the top brand films across EMEA, spanning business, lifestyle, entertainment and other genres. There will be awards for the top agency, media production company and brand of the year.

This year's co-chairs of judges are Nicholas Hulley, executive creative director of AMV BBDO, and Kevin Batchelor, co-founder of Electric Robin.

Thanks to all the judges for their hard work in the judging process, and congratulations to all the shortlisted entrants.

The full shortlist

Agency of the Year

Brands2Life

LLYC

Oh My!

Animated

Aldi Hunger Monster by Burson Cohn & Wolfe for Aldi

A Love/Hate Relationship by Weber Shandwick for Breast Cancer Now

Threads by The Marketing Store for Adidas

Warmth to share by Tonic DNA for Campbell's

#wombstories by AMV BBDO for Bodyform/Libresse

B2B

Connected Experiences by Wunderman Thompson UK for BT

Go Nature, Go Carton by Brands2Life for Tetra Pak

LADbible Group Launches LADx with Jimmy Carr by LADbible Group

The 7 Strengths of Stone by True for Rockwool

Un-Stereotype Act II by Plastic Pictures for Unilever

Behind the Scenes

Ciao 2020 by LLYC for Ikea

New Realities by 3 Monkeys Zeno for Lenovo Intelligent Devices Group

Best Director

Festive by Riff Raff Films for Burberry

Out of this world Gaming Audio by Virtual Comms for EPOS

The Boob Life for Tommee Tippee

Best Individual Performance

There Is No Finish Line by Plastic Pictures for Unilever

The Show Must Go On by Lucky Generals for Amazon

#Unitetoprotect by Across the Pond for Education Above All Foundation

Best Post-Production

Consilium@BCG by Plastic Pictures for Boston Consulting Group

Out of this World Gaming Audio by Virtual Comms for EPOS

Time For Can by Blonde for Parkinson's UK

Best Use of an Influencer or Celebrity

Are you ready to outplay them all? by This Is Ideal for Red Bull

Don't Overthink It by Oh My! for AB InBev – Mike’s Hard Seltzer

KFC Virgins by LADbible Group for Mindshare

The Trinny Takeover Show by Trinny London

Best Use of Digital/Social Media

Don't Overthink it by Oh My! for AB InBev – Mike’s Hard Seltzer

‘It’s Time To Open Up’ – Movember Health Promotions 2020 by Studio71 UK for Movember

LinkedIn Changemakers by Brands2Life for LinkedIn

The Screen Crib by LLYC for Multiópticas

Best Use of Humour

Badoo presents Self-D | Featuring Big Narstie by Badoo

The Jockey by Chief Productions for Paddy Power

Brand Documentary

Imagine Beyond – series 2 by Beta Alliance for Kaspersky

Sheba – Cats That Rule The World by AMV BBDO for Mars Pet – Sheba

Crisis to Catalyst by BBC StoryWorks for Innovate Finance

The Bicycling Bookseller by Google

Trust Is Earned | Norwegian People's Aid by Helly Hansen

The 100-year journey by TMW Unlimited for Westminster City Council

Branded Programme

30 Seconds to Shine by Oh My! for Virgin Media

C.P. Company Metropolis Dyneema by Present Agency for C.P. Company

Dear Tyla by LADbible Group for Haagen-Dazs

PLAY | 'The Spell & The Promise' by Lexi Kiddo by Culture Mile for Brookfield Properties

Pundits by Chief Productions for Paddy Power

The Bicycling Bookseller by Google

Charity Film

#KeepNoahsArkAfloat by The 10 Group for Noah's Ark Children's Hospice

Someone Special To Me by NRG Digital for Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice

This Is What The Law Can Do by Apropos London for ClientEarth

Time For Can by Blonde for Parkinson's UK

Whatever It Takes by AMV BBDO for Macmillan Cancer Report

Consumer Goods

Creme Egg EATertainment by Elvis for Mondelez

Hairy Tales by Don't Cry Wolf for Tangle Teezer

Out of this world Gaming Audio by Virtual Comms for EPOS

The Show Must Go On by Lucky Generals for Amazon

#wombstories by AMV BBDO for Bodyform/Libresse

Corporate

Connecting the Falklands by Harvard PR for Square

Meta Film by Plastic Pictures for Unilever

Pride In the Job Awards by PinPoint Media for Barratt Developments PLC

Healthcare

Advantage Hers by Blonde for UCB

A Love/Hate Relationship by Weber Shandwick for Breast Cancer Now

Heads Up, Take A Minute (Every Mind Matters) by Atomized Studios for Public Health England and The FA

The Screen Crib by LLYC for Multiópticas

Internal

Ciao 2020 by LLYC for Ikea

Family First by LLYC for EY (Ernst & Young)

Safety Conscious: Driving by The Edge Picture Company for Standard Chartered

The Curiosity by Just Global for Causeway

There Is No Finish Line by Plastic Pictures for Unilever

Un-Stereotype Act II by Plastic Pictures for Unilever

Virgin 50th celebration Brand Reel by Friendly Giants Limited for Virgin

Issues and Reputation Management

The Time is Now by The Edge Picture Company for PwC

Un-Stereotype Act II by Plastic Pictures for Unilever

Most Emotional Film

A Letter From… River Gallo by Badoo

A Love/Hate Relationship by Weber Shandwick for Breast Cancer Now

Changing perceptions of childhood obesity by BBC StoryWorks for Consumer Goods Forum

I am Terry by TBD Media Group for Aqua Running

Life Saving Reunions by LADbible Group for NHS

The 100-year journey by TMW Unlimited for Westminster City Council

Whatever It Takes by AMV BBDO for Macmillan Cancer Report

Music and Entertainment

Out of this world Gaming Audio by Virtual Comms for EPOS

Your Room Will Be Ready by Royal Albert Hall

Not-for-Profit/Giving Back

Aldi Hunger Monster by Burson Cohn & Wolfe for Aldi

New Realities by 3 Monkeys Zeno for Lenovo Intelligent Devices Group

No Nasty Surprises by Lucky Generals for Make My Money Matter

TOTS (Turn On The Subtitles) by Taylor Made Media for Turn On the Subtitles

Production Company of the Year

Ecstasy of Gold

LLYC

Plastic Pictures

The 10 Group

Public Affairs

They Drive by Another In Kingdom for Zahid Tractor – Commercial Vehicles Division

#Unitetoprotect by Across the Pond for Education Above All Foundation

Sport

Chase Your Dream, No Matter What: A Woman of Strength by WeAreFearless for Bridgestone Europe

Love Stories by Hill+Knowlton Strategies for Team GB

Santa Cruz Bicycles 5010 | Get Creative With Your Surroundings by Cut Media for Santa Cruz Bicycles

Trust Is Earned | American Magic by Helly Hansen

Sustainability

96% by Lynk & Co

Dutjahn by TBD Media Group for The Estée Lauder Companies

Ikea Buy Back by Edelman for Ikea

The Time To Act Is Now by Atomized Studios for Sustainable Markets Initiative



