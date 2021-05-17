Agency wins six-figure UK Finance account to support anti-fraud campaign

Four Communications will work on UK Finance’s ‘Take five to stop fraud’ campaign, which was launched in 2016.

The agency was appointed after a competitive tender involving three firms. FleishmanHillard Fishburn, M&C Saatchi and Kindred are among the consultancies to have worked on the government-backed campaign in the past.

“Four will deliver fully integrated behaviour-change communications support to help UK Finance increase the resilience of the UK public to financial fraud and scams,” according to the announcement.

The campaign is intended to give people the confidence, knowledge and ability to question situations in which fraud and scams could potentially be taking place.

Four’s work on the campaign will take place across multiple channels – through traditional media, partner outreach and social.

An account team of about eight people, led by Anne Clarke, chief executive of social purpose at Four Communications, will target consumers and SMEs in a drive to reduce the level of fraud and scams and the harm they cause.

Criminals have been exploiting the pandemic by increasingly targeting people online. And Authorised Push Payment fraud cases, involving bank transfers, rose by 22 per cent to almost 150,000 in 2020 – with losses amounting to some £479m.

Clarke commented: “We are experts in driving people to take action through our campaigns. Whether it’s registering as blood stem cell donors, reporting crimes or learning mental health first aid. Developing and raising awareness of simple, but important, key behaviours is what we do best.

“We are looking forward to working with UK Finance to deliver a fully integrated communications programme that can deliver a real change in the way Brits identify and protect themselves from criminals.”

The agency has been PRWeek’s top ranked public sector comms agency for the past three years running, but fell from 16th to 19th in this year's list of the Top 150 UK PR agencies in 2021.





