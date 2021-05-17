Weber Shandwick's Irish partner agency rebrands

Arvind Hickman

Weber Shandwick Ireland has relaunched as Káno Communications, but will continue to act as partner to the international Weber Shandwick network.

Káno Communications had been part of Weber Shandwick since 2000, before becoming a partner firm to the global network last year.

It was founded more than 30 years ago as Financial & Corporate Communications.

Káno Communications managing director Siobhan Molloy said the new brand and identity was inspired by the ancient Greek word káno, which means ‘doing and making’.

She added: “We’re the same expert team of communications professionals with a continued deep commitment to creativity and collaborative partnerships with our clients to deliver integrated communications programmes across digital, social and traditional media.”

