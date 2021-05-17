Weber Shandwick's Irish partner agency rebrands

Káno Communications had been part of Weber Shandwick since 2000, before becoming a partner firm to the global network last year.

It was founded more than 30 years ago as Financial & Corporate Communications.

Káno Communications managing director Siobhan Molloy said the new brand and identity was inspired by the ancient Greek word káno, which means ‘doing and making’.

She added: “We’re the same expert team of communications professionals with a continued deep commitment to creativity and collaborative partnerships with our clients to deliver integrated communications programmes across digital, social and traditional media.”