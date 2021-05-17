Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Team Lisa. Even after being diagnosed with ALS, Lisa Stockman Mauriello is still working to establish a healthcare communications program at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Hussman School of Journalism and Media. She is also fighting to get access to medication that may help treat the type of ALS she has. Stockman Mauriello’s family, friends and colleagues have formed Team Lisa to support her goals. Stockman Mauriello was most recently Syneos’ president of diversified communications services.

Ketchum has upped Jamey Peters to chief client operations officer for North America. He will report to North America president Neera Chaudhary and work in partnership with Michael O'Brien, global president of client experience. In addition to his new role, Peters will continue as partner and MD. PRWeek has all the details on Peters’ promotion.

AT&T is combining its content unit WarnerMedia with Discovery. Under the terms of the agreement, AT&T will receive an aggregate amount of $43 billion. The deal would create a new business, separate from AT&T, that could be valued at as much as $150 billion including debt, according to The Financial Times. Discovery president and CEO David Zaslav will lead the new company.

CNN has cuts ties with a freelance contributor following controversial tweets. In a since-deleted tweet, Adeel Raja, a journalist based out of Pakistan, wrote, “the world today needs a Hitler,” the Washington Examiner reported. “In light of these abhorrent statements, he will not be working with CNN again in any capacity,” CNN spokesman Matt Dornic said. Raja has freelanced for CNN since 2013.

Miss Universe contestants got political on Sunday night. During the "national costume" segment of the annual competition, Miss Universe Singapore Bernadette Belle Ong wore an outfit inspired by the colors of Singapore's national flag which included a call to "Stop Asian Hate"; Miss Universe Myanmar Thuzar Wint Lwin held up a sign that said, “Pray for Myanmar”; and Miss Universe Uruguay Lola de los Santos showed support for LGBTQ communities with a rainbow outfit adorned with the text: "No more hate, violence, rejection, discrimination." The overall winner of this year’s Miss Universe was Mexico's contestant Andrea Meza.