Cavendish announces new leadership as founder steps back

Alex Challoner will remain on the boards of Cavendish and BECG, with a focus on “growing the public affairs offer across the group”, according to the announcement.

He said: “Establishing Cavendish 17 years ago has been one of my proudest achievements and in Gareth we have the right person to drive the next phase of its development and growth.”

Morgan has been with the agency for 17 years. He joined as an account manager in 2004, after stints at British Waterways, where he was a public affairs officer, and the Politeia think tank, where he was a researcher.

He said: “I am absolutely delighted to be taking over the reins from Alex at what is a very exciting time for Cavendish Advocacy and the BECG group.

“We have had fantastic growth over the past year, both in terms of clients and team members, and I am looking forward to continuing to push the business forward into new sectors, working across a range of services.”

The change comes less than a year after the public affairs agency was acquired by Built Environment Communications Group (BECG).

Cavendish’s client list includes the Canal & River Trust, Google and Starbucks.

Stephen Pomeroy, chief executive of BECG, said: “I am delighted that Gareth is set to become Cavendish Advocacy’s new managing director. His political insight and strategic thinking is up there with the best in our industry.”





