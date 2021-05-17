Edelman UK hires former FCA public affairs lead

Wes Ball will work closely with Edelman Smithfield, the specialist capital markets and financial services communications team, to provide integrated financial comms support to Edelman’s clients. PRWeek understands his role, in essence, links Edelman’s public affairs and Smithfield teams.

Ball spent five years in the UK financial services regulator’s public affairs team, where he led engagement with Parliament and politicians.

During this period, he led a team that wrote the Woolard Review into Unsecured Credit, which set out a pathway to a sustainable and safe credit market.

Prior to that, Ball was a government special adviser, where he worked on legislation and white papers. He was also director of the Parliamentary Labour Party, where he helped the party’s senior politicians develop their policy platform and worked with the Civil Service on preparations for government.

He also served as political adviser to Hilary Benn when he was Shadow Leader of the House of Commons and Shadow Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government.

Berger said the consultancy was “thrilled” with the hire, adding: “[Ball has] had an impressive career and brings over 20 years of experience at the interface of public policy and politics. His public affairs experience in financial regulation and communication will be invaluable to our clients in a post-Brexit world and as businesses navigate through the impact of COVID-19.”

Ball added: “The breadth and depth of Edelman’s offer to its clients is hugely exciting. I’m thrilled to be bringing my experience, insight and financial services policy expertise to the Edelman Public Affairs and Advocacy team.”